Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.61) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascential presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.99).

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 322.20 ($4.26) and a one year high of GBX 456.80 ($6.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.35.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.37), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($465,845.70).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

