Allstate’s (ALL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Allstate (LON:ALL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a speculative buy rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 24.90 ($0.33) on Wednesday. Allstate has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

