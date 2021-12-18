Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parsons in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE PSN opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. Parsons has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Parsons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Richard Kolloway bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

