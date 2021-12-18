Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 1 0 2.20

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $9.06, suggesting a potential upside of 14.28%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -30.74% -10.42% -3.55% Annaly Capital Management 136.60% 14.22% 2.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 1.91 -$166.35 million ($2.33) -3.69 Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.16 -$891.16 million $1.94 4.09

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Commercial Real Estate group includes commercial mortgage, loans, securities, and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. The Middle Market Lending group provides financing to private equity backed middle market businesses across the capital structures. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.