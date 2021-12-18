Head to Head Review: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immutep has a consensus target price of $8.65, suggesting a potential upside of 153.67%. Given Immutep’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -67.54% -53.45% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.73 million ($2.27) -1.41 Immutep $2.96 million 98.40 -$22.34 million N/A N/A

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Summary

Immutep beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

