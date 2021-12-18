Head to Head Review: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bellerophon Therapeutics
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Immutep
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Volatility & Risk
Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.8% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Immutep shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bellerophon Therapeutics
|N/A
|-67.54%
|-53.45%
|Immutep
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Immutep’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bellerophon Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$24.73 million
|($2.27)
|-1.41
|Immutep
|$2.96 million
|98.40
|-$22.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Bellerophon Therapeutics.
Summary
Immutep beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
Immutep Company Profile
Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.