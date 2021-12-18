Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $195.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 6.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $115,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after acquiring an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

