boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Set at GBX 430 by Jefferies Financial Group

boohoo group (LON:BOO) received a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 298.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.28) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.67.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

