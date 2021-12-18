Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Goodwin (LON:GDWN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Goodwin stock opened at GBX 3,100 ($40.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Goodwin has a 1 year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,000 ($52.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,534.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,264.43. The stock has a market cap of £238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.57), for a total value of £298,332 ($394,254.00). Also, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($46.25), for a total transaction of £347,200 ($458,834.41).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

