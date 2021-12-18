International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.90).

IAG opened at GBX 132.04 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 168.04. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.94).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

