JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,350 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.49) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,900 ($51.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.15) to GBX 4,770 ($63.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.22) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($47.31) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,988 ($52.70).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,977 ($52.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,759.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,587.04. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.67).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($52.04) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($10,928.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 in the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

