AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$27.09 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 696638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.60.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

