Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.