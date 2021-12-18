Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Up 90.0% in November

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000,000 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 18,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

