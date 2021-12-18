Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$2,500.00 at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

CSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,350.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

TSE CSU opened at C$2,230.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,045.74. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1 year high of C$2,283.86.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.