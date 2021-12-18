FY2021 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $36.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $33.63. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.01 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.60.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$112.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.66. The company has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$114.94.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.