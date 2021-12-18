FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

