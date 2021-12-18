iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the November 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,993,000 after buying an additional 2,855,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,845,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.