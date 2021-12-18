C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,434. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

