Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $194.91 million and a P/E ratio of -25.62.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 284.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

