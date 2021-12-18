Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

APRE stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,460 shares of company stock valued at $517,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

