TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $146.67. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,699,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

