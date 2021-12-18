Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.71 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

