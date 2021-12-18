Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut by Piper Sandler

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Renasant stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after buying an additional 157,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.