Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.