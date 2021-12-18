UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.35. UEX shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 949,796 shares.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UEX in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$193.46 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

