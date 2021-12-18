Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $347.75

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.75 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 350.80 ($4.64). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 349.40 ($4.62), with a volume of 2,901,567 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rotork to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.43) to GBX 395 ($5.22) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.62) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.30 ($5.34).

The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 347.75.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

