Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Hold

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of GRIN opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

