Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.89 on Thursday. Allegion has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

