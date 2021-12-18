Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after acquiring an additional 394,542 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

