Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $341.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.09. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
