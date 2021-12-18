Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $341.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.09. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

