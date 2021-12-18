$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

