Backblaze Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) Quiet Period To Expire on December 21st

Backblaze’s (NASDAQ:BLZE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Backblaze had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Backblaze’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLZE. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.25.

BLZE stock opened at 17.16 on Friday. Backblaze has a 52 week low of 16.83 and a 52 week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.18 by -0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

