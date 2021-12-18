SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE:SWI opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.93. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $171,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.