Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $212.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.67.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

