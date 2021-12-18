Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

