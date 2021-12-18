Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $7.35 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 634,505 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its position in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 141,194 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 115,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

