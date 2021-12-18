Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.53. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,720.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,829.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

