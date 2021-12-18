Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.53. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,720.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,829.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

