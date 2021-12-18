Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

CNI stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $50,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

