Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $131.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Papa John’s International by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.