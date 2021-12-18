Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

