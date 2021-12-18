musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of musicMagpie stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.90 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. musicMagpie has a 1-year low of GBX 159.50 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.68).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell purchased 44,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £74,990.40 ($99,101.89).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

