Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,364.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

