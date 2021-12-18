Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.26) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($95.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($117.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($112.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,070 ($93.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,364.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($76.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.99). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

