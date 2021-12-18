Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.29. The firm has a market cap of £615.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Robert Walters Company Profile
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.