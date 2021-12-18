Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.88) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RWA stock opened at GBX 804 ($10.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 790.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.29. The firm has a market cap of £615.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 453 ($5.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($11.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

