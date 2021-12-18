Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.40) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.24. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 276 ($3.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.09).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

