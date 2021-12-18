Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.70 million and the highest is $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $311.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $457.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.13. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

