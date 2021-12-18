Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 924% compared to the average daily volume of 601 put options.

SGFY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

