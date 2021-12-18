Digimarc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,003 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,092% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

Digimarc stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $690.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $55.58.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digimarc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.3% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Digimarc by 3.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.