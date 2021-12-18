CM Life Sciences III Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CMLT)

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 9,144 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,928% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,846,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,128,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CM Life Sciences III by 65.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 485,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CM Life Sciences III alerts:

NASDAQ CMLT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. CM Life Sciences III has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.