Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by analysts at Cormark from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE CF opened at C$15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$10.01 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

