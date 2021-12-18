AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.32.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.26 and a 12 month high of C$27.09.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

